Podcast 33: ITS Europe special from Lisbon

Recorded at ITS Europe in Lisbon (22-24 May), this episode features two principal interviews: Eric Sampson, ERTICO’s legendary senior congress adviser and founder member of the international study group that led to its formation; and Vladimir Vorotovic , ERTICO’s director of innovation and development.

Also featured: Max Sugarman, chief executive of ITS UK; Paula Claytonsmith, chief executive of the Local Council Roads Innovation Group or LCRIG; and Steve Novosad, associate fellow at HNTB and a key player in Tampa Florida’s USDOT Connected Vehicle Pilot.

Plus news and conversation with Tom Stone and Saul Wordsworth.

Interviews begins at 4:15.

