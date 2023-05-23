Traffic Technology Today
Podcast 33: ITS Europe special from Lisbon

Event News, Podcast

Recorded at ITS Europe in Lisbon (22-24 May), this episode features two principal interviews: Eric Sampson, ERTICO’s legendary senior congress adviser and founder member of the international study group that led to its formation; and Vladimir Vorotovic , ERTICO’s director of innovation and development.

Also featured: Max Sugarman, chief executive of ITS UK; Paula Claytonsmith, chief executive of the Local Council Roads Innovation Group or LCRIG; and Steve Novosad, associate fellow at HNTB and a key player in Tampa Florida’s USDOT Connected Vehicle Pilot.

Plus news and conversation with Tom Stone and Saul Wordsworth.

Interviews begins at 4:15. 

About Author

Saul Wordsworth is editor-at-large of Traffic Technology International (TTi), and presenter and producer of the TTi Podcast. He is an author and keen cyclist, and lives in north London.

