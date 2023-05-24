Flow Labs and TAPCO announce major partnership and distribution agreement

Flow Labs, an AI-powered transportation data platform provider, has announced a new distribution partnership with TAPCO, a traffic and parking solutions distribution company, which will allow Flow Labs to bring AI solutions to more transportation agencies across the US.

TAPCO is well established in the North American transportation marketplace, having provided traffic safety and parking solutions throughout the US and Canada since 1956. The agreement will allow TAPCO to deliver Flow Labs’ entire software portfolio to traffic agencies and TAPCO’s existing customer base across North America.

Flow Labs founder and CEO Jatish Patel said, “Like us, TAPCO is committed to helping agencies fund their projects and work through federal grants like Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A). This agreement will allow more agencies to see and experience our AI solutions than any outreach we’ve conducted to date.

“Our solutions use existing and readily available connected vehicle data, so they’re cost effective and proven to reduce travel times and emissions while increasing safety. With TAPCO’s help, we’ll share that message with a much broader audience,” Patel added.

Flow Labs’ AI-powered platform generates accurate transportation data, analyzing, monitoring, and optimizing traffic flows in seconds. Using connected vehicle data and other sources, the platform can adjust signal timings instantly across entire networks, and measure risky driver behavior to provide life-saving guidance.

The company has demonstrated success with multiple agencies including the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). Analysis indicates that Flow Labs’ platform can reduce crash risk by 51%, lower emissions by 21%, and reduce travel times by 24%. The company’s traffic operations Digital Twin capability is an essential component of that success.

TAPCO’s signal and parking ITS solutions manager Brian Everard said the collaboration with Flow Labs will bring an entirely new capability to the company’s offerings: “Partnering with Flow Labs is a natural step for TAPCO as we continue to expand our portfolio of cutting-edge traffic solutions,” he said. “By combining Flow Labs’ expertise in transportation technology with TAPCO’s long-standing reputation in the industry, we are confident that we can continue to improve the transportation landscape to enhance safety and efficiency on our roadways.”