ITSLisbon2023: ERTICO – ITS Europe signs knowledge-sharing deal with TTF

ERTICO – ITS Europe has signed a letter of engagement with the Transport Technology Forum to boost knowledge sharing and collaboration between the two organizations, with each firm now working closer together on areas of mutual interest.

As part of the agreement, ERTICO and TTF will also promote each other to their own networks through communications and events.

The new deal was signed during the 15th ITS European Congress, which was held this week (May 22-24) in Lisbon, Portugal and organized by ERTICO – ITS Europe and the local city council, Lisboa Câmara Municipal.

ERTICO will now take part in relevant TTF working groups and events and will invite TTF to attend events organized by ERTICO including Focus On – a series of partnership events organized to discuss and exchange ideas on a specific topic under the umbrella of ITS – workshops, and relevant project and platform meetings.

ERTICO will also support the TTF’s work through the STREETWISE group of highways authorities in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland, as appropriate.

The new engagement plan will enable the TTF to enhance knowledge sharing through the ERTICO network, particularly regarding EU activities, such as forthcoming regulations and standards, as well as outputs from European expert groups. The TTF will, in return, disseminate the findings from ERTICO projects and platforms to build impact.

The two organizations have also agreed to identify opportunities for joint whitepapers where their activities are aligned. TTF will also take an active role in ERTICO-organized ITS World and European Congresses.

“The Transport Technology Forum is all about making worthwhile connections in the field of road-related tech and a glance at the ERTICO mission statement makes a compelling case for securing our joint engagement more formally,” commented TTF chair Steve Gooding.

“This agreement will ensure we can learn from each other as we explore the ever-growing potential available to secure a better service from our highways and make that knowledge available to our many public and private-sector stakeholders,” he added.

“ERTICO’s mission is to collaborate and share practice with leading international organizations on ITS topics,” added Joost Vantomme, CEO of ERTICO. “This agreement is a testament of our commitment. It allows us to work closely with the TTF and the innovative UK ITS ecosystem on topics such as data spaces, traffic management, connected mobility and automation, electric vehicles, and the smart grid.”