ITSWC23: PTV products and expertise to be showcased in China

As part of Umovity, PTV Group will use next week’s (October 16-20) ITS World Congress 2023 in Suzhou, China, to showcase PTV Flows, PTV Optima and PTV Vissim as well as contributing experts to the conference program.

The newest product on show will be PTV Flows, the new, cost-effective cloud tool can visualize incidents in the road network and forecast unexpected congestion up to two hours in advance without access to advanced traffic management infrastructures or detectors.

PTV Flows will be demonstrated at the Umovity booth #BC01 alongside PTV Optima, PTV’s flagship product successfully deployed in cities such as Taichung, Vienna, and Rome and PTV Vissim, its multimodal traffic simulation software.

The products form part of a suite from PTV offering real-time data analysis, visualization, modelling, and simulation to empower cities and traffic planners.

Conference program

Christian U Haas (left), CEO of PTV Group and Econolite, will moderate the panel titled “Intelligent infrastructure, moving to a larger scale” (October 17 at 11am, Room 1). The executive session will address the advantages of taking a “moon-shot” approach to intelligent infrastructure deployment using large-scale coordinated investments, focused on the achievement of bold goals.

On October 17 at 4pm in Room 1, Dr. Matthias Pfriem, senior product manager for PTV Vissim, will delve into the topic of decarbonizing public transport fleets and promoting decarbonization through innovative ITS tools, including Mobility as a Service (MaaS).

Luca Paone, principal product manager for mobility network management solutions at PTV, will speak in two presentations. His panel session, scheduled for October 18 at 11am, will focus on Using Artificial Intelligence to Improve Operations and Security of Our Transportation System. Furthermore, his technical paper presentation on October 19 at 4pm (Session TS35 – Next Generation Traffic Management) will center on PTV Flows in the session Scalable Data-Driven Predictive Traffic Management Solutions.

The special interest session titled How Microsimulation Can Help to Foresee and Optimize the Impact of CAV on Urban Traffic (October 20, 2pm) will bring together Yoshiaki Irie Toyota Motor Corporation, Jia Hu, Tongji University, Matthias Pfriem, PTV Group.