ITSWC23: Birmingham, UK, gets nod to host World Congress 2027

As the 29th ITS World Congress got underway today in Suzhou, China, ERTICO chairman Dr Angelos Amditis revealed that Birmingham is the ‘preferred candidate’ to host the event in 2027, in what will be the 33rd edition of the international intelligent transportation event.

He also announced that Istanbul, Turkey, is now most likely to host the 2026 ITS European Congress, the other key event which ERTICO-ITS Europe is instrumental in organizing.

The ERTICO Supervisory Board has selected the two cities as the ‘preferred candidates’ based on the recommendation of the Review Committee, which evaluate all submissions. Negotiations will now start to sign the agreements with both cities as soon as possible.

Birmingham and the United Kingdom at large is advancing Intelligent Transport Systems and Services (ITS), as the sector is growing. As preferred host city, Birmingham is emphasising ‘real- world experiences’ and delivering practical take aways, which will be key for the Congress in 2027.

Istanbul as preferred host city for the 2026 ITS European Congress holds great opportunities for the broader EMEA region to meet. The city’s vision is focusing on effective and inclusive mobility to drive forward a sustainable and resilient future.

The ITS World Congress represents the ultimate platform through which ERTICO fosters cooperation with the two regions of America and Asia-Pacific, allowing the broader international community to meet, discuss, and exchange knowledge through a comprehensive technical and high-level conference program, live demonstrations and vibrant exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovations in smart mobility.

ERTICO organises the European Congresses for two executive years, with over 3,000 attendees representing 50 countries from Europe and beyond, and every third year, a World Congress welcoming more than 12,000 attendees from over 100 countries worldwide. Visit ertico.com for more information and access erticonetwork.com for more news and future announcements.

The 30th ITS World Congress will take place in Dubai, from 16 – 20 September 2024, itsworldcongress.com.

The 31st edition will be held in Atlanta, Georgia in 2025; and the following year Gangneung in South Korea will be the host.