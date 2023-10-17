Q-Free unveils powerful new software for integrated corridor management

Q-Free, a global provider of mobility solutions for smart city infrastructure, has released the newest module of its Kinetic Mobility traffic management platform for managing connected corridors, helping expedite critical response times and improving road safety.

Harnessing the full functionality of other Kinetic applications, the new Kinetic Corridors module maximizes the capacity of existing infrastructure and improves operational response times, creating more reliable and safer roadways while lowering emissions, according to Q-Free.

Kinetic Corridors is a flexible tool that ingests and analyzes data to detect unsafe or inefficient road conditions and respond to them automatically. In addition to its visual user interface that provides a comprehensive bird’s eye view of real-time conditions, the system’s customizable business rules and automation strategies set it apart, Q-Free noted.

“Connectivity, real-time data analysis, and automation are fundamentals in our smart city future,” said Q-Free senior VP of traffic management, Dan Skiffington. “Automation can save lives and proactively address traffic congestion by taking delay out of the equation.

“Kinetic Corridors uses advanced technology and algorithms to detect and respond to recurring conditions, reducing operator workload, and providing consistent response to the traveling public. This allows operators to focus on more complex tasks that require adaptive thinking and manual intervention,” Skiffington added.