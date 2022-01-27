ITS European Congress extends deadline for contributions

The ITS European Congress has extended its Call for Contribution submission deadline to January 31 giving an extra week for hopeful researchers and companies to submit contributions to present at the 14th ITS European Congress in Toulouse from May 30 to June 1, 2022.

The ITS European Congress offers the perfect platform for thought leaders, developers, entrepreneurs and decision-makers from the transport, logistics and IT industries and the academic world to come together to share ideas and progress smart and sustainable mobility.

The City of Toulouse will host the 14th ITS European Congress under the theme ‘Smart and Sustainable Mobility for all’ at the Meett Toulouse Exhibition and Conference Centre. Presentations, demonstrations and a state-of-the-art exhibition will be showcased under one roof.

An integral part of the event is the Technical Programme, a series of discussion sessions with top mobility experts on key topics and challenges for the transport industry today.

The European Programme Committee invites authors to submit papers and Special Interest Session (SIS) proposals to be considered for presentation and publication at the ITS European Congress in Toulouse.

Please download the Call for Contributions brochure for information.

KEY DATES

• Opened: 1 December 2021

• Closing deadline extended: 31 January 2022

• Status notification to submitters: From mid-March 2022

Please click here for more information.