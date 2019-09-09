Europe’s first climate change-focused ITS congress approaches

The city of Bordeaux in south-west France will be hosting the first European congress dedicated to the use of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and innovative mobility solutions to help combat climate change.

Organized by the region’s center of excellence for intelligent mobility, TOPOS – Digital Aquitaine, the ITS4Climate Congress is taking place from September 17-19 and will act as a think tank for the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2019 (COP 25) that runs from December 2-13 in Santiago, Chile. Over 250 mobility and climate professionals are expected to attend ITS4Climate, encompassing two days of conferences and technical workshops, plus a day of field visits to various trailblazing ITS companies in the Bordeaux region. The event also features an Exhibition Village and will act as the arrival point for the 8th Nouvelle-Aquitaine Electric Rally Tour, a challenge pitting electric vehicles against each other in eco-driving.

The European ITS4Climate Congress in Bordeaux positions itself specifically as an international catalyst for solutions that are aiming to bring about a convergence of reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) and carbon emissions and technological innovations in the sphere of ITS and smart mobility. The work and opinions arising from the three days of the event will bring about a series of firm recommendations, with a view to offering global governments effective tools in reducing greenhouse gases and to inform debate at the upcoming COP 25.

More than 50 experts in transport and climate, suppliers and service providers, international business executives, and government officials will assemble to evaluate the role of ITS in the decarbonization of transport. The ITS4Climate event aims to:

Assess the role of ITS in global climate change strategy;

Evaluate the effectiveness of ITS tools in reducing GHG emissions;

Highlight examples of best practice in carbon reduction and sustainability;

Showcase innovation in technology, solutions and services;

Enhance collaboration as a sustainable platform for debate and dissemination;

Start building a World ITS4Climate community.

Speakers at ITS4Climate will include:

Anne de Bagneux – director of group strategy and transformation at Transdev Group;

Nicolas Beaumont – SVP for sustainable development and mobility at Michelin Group;

Mohamed Mezghani – Secretary General of the International Association of Public Transport (UITP);

Elodie de Recy – European Investment Bank;

Sébastien Capelle – mobility director for smart cities at Orange Business Services.

The Congress is supported by: Partnership on Sustainable Low-Carbon Transport (SLoCaT); French Mobility; the French Ministry of Transport; the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region; ATEC-ITS, CEREMA; and the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change).