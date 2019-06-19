Vitronic awarded major red-light and speed enforcement contract in MENA region

German speed and red-light camera systems manufacturer Vitronic has received a substantial order from the Middle East and North African (MENA) region, for the installation of its PoliScan Red-Light systems in addition to software solutions for the analysis of case-data.

In recent years, the MENA-region has made considerable progress with regards to road safety and Vitronic is hoping it will be able to demonstrate that its new systems will make a vital contribution to this continued improvement. In the unspecified country, a total of 750 new systems will be installed and integrated with the existing network of traffic control equipment, in order to monitor and enforce safety measure within signalized junctions and intersections. With its laser-based lidar technology, the company’s PoliScan Red-Light systems offer an efficient method to simultaneously monitor moving traffic infringements such as jumping red lights and speeding.

The PoliScan Red-Light system offers significant benefits compared to conventional red-light cameras as it does not require loops or additional piezo sensors near stop lines. This means extensive and high-maintenance sensor installations within road surfaces are no longer needed. In addition to detecting simple stop line offences, the system also registers turning infringements in ‘Yellow Box’ danger zones. Capable of monitoring multiple lanes simultaneously, the PoliScan Red-Light system meets the requirements of the local traffic and street conditions, as well as the respective country’s legal demands. As a result, the system is able to detect a number of different driving scenarios while simultaneously compiling video evidence. For this deployment, the PoliScan system will be used both in inner-city and rural areas.

In addition to traffic monitoring systems, Vitronic also delivers software systems for both the transfer and analysis of case data. With PoliScan Connect and PoliScan Office Pro, Vitronic offers two complementary software suites with automated functions aimed at creating a more efficient chain for case processing. In comparison to Europe, the MENA-region registers both a higher caseload and violation data is processed centrally. The software used, PoliScan Office Pro, allows the processing of cases from several thousand checkpoints, while simultaneously minimizing human resources. Up to 2,000 processed cases are possible, per evaluator per day. Within the MENA region, the number of cases handled by the software can reach 250,000 a day.

Preceding violation analysis, the automatic transfer of case data to the processing center is accomplished using the PoliScan Connect system. The software allows encrypted data import, enables online monitoring of all the PoliScan systems, and gives straight-forward remote access to all connected systems. Case data can be directly archived, sorted according to various parameters, and accessed any time. In addition, it is possible to start or stop enforcement activities from headquarters, adjust parameters such as speed trigger thresholds, or restart activities for sites in just a few clicks.

Vitronic major presence within the MENA-region, partly due to the company’s ability to provide customized and fully-integrated solutions and service offerings for their customers, as well as the robust performance and reliability of its PoliScan systems, which are often operating in extreme environmental conditions.