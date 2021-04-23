Unified intelligent vehicle tracing system upgraded in Russia

A unified end-to-end system for identifying and tracing vehicles has been upgraded in the central federal district (CFD) of Russia with a new software development was carried out by the traffic management department of the Moscow government.

The upgrade to the unified end-to-end system, called the Web, will automate the interaction of operational services in all 18 regions of the CFD, control international and intercity carriers, receive a matrix of correspondences in order to understand the movement of people and cars, as well as identify persistent traffic offenders, find stolen cars and vehicles that criminals can use for their own purposes.

The main goal of the system is to improve the safety of movement within the CFD. The district is home to more than 39 million people who own 28% of all cars registered in Russia and accounts for most of the passenger traffic and up to 40% of freight traffic.

“The unified end-to-end system has been successfully operating in Moscow and the Moscow region for many years. Thanks to it, in five years, it was possible to reduce the number of car thefts (from 8,700 hijackings in 2015 to 1,600 at the end of 2020), as well as to increase the crime detection rate,” says Egor Chernov, deputy head of the Directorate for Photo and Video Recording at the Centre of the Traffic Organization.

The Web system allows traffic mangers to analyze photos of all trips of each car, which increases the efficiency of police work. In addition, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in the future the system can be used for electronic appeal of fines for traffic violations.