Danish police to use Vitronic enforcement tech for next seven years

Vitronic has announced it will develop, configure and service the measurement equipment for automatic traffic control (ATK) cars for the Danish national police (Rigspolitiet), in a new seven year contract.

The Rigspolitiet oversees the entire Danish police force, setting the direction for individual districts and supporting police work at the national level. The Vitronic solutions based on lidar technology will support Rigspolitiet in expanding its speed enforcement activities and in reaching vision zero in traffic.

The contract about 107 Automatic Traffic Control cars has been signed, and the first 25 cars will be delivered in 2022. The police are replacing all existing vehicles and measurement equipment with new-generation hardware and software.

“A technology refresh is crucial to optimize speed enforcement. We are the supplier of the old system and will upgrade to the current Poliscan FM1 measurement system.” says Henning Sander-Jensen, head of European sales at Vitronic.

All cars will be equipped with Vitronic’s FM1 Poliscan measurement system which will be used in Denmark for speed enforcement from within cars and by applying tripods.

Danish police car

Cutting-edge traffic enforcement

Vitronic will act as the main contractor responsible for all deliveries of the new Ford Custom cars and corresponding systems. Throughout the contract, it will partner with local subcontractors like Haarby Karosseri, Autohuset Vestergraad, Swarco and Ford Motor Company DK, with extensive experience in their respective fields:

To optimize speed enforcement, the Danish National Police will not only update the measurement system, but also expand the fleet from 82 fully equipped ATK vehicles to a total of 107 vehicles.

The expansion of the speed enforcement fleet is important to improve road safety across Denmark. Each car enables the police to detect violations quicker and process them faster.

Road safety is a pertinent political issue in Denmark, with leaders planning to further increase their speed enforcement capabilities.

 

