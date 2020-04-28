Denmark set to deploy world’s first nationwide Clean Air Zone enforcement system

Danish transportation and infrastructure operator Sund&Baelt has awarded the Neology – ITS Teknik Consortium a five year contract to deliver multiple ANPR/ALPR Enforcement technologies to solve some of the most pressing Traffic related challenges in Denmark

The Neology platform being used is based on a CAZaaS (Clean Air Zone as a Service) solution that detects and enforces vehicles entering Low Emission Zones 24 hours per day, 365 days per week. Using the latest in Artificial Intelligence, it builds upon Neology’s decades of experience in the ANPR enforcement and tolling marketplace.

Commenting on the award, Per Hedelund, CEO of ITS Teknik said” “We are pleased to work again with Sund&Baelt on such strategic transportation initiatives, providing high quality ITS services and solutions with our consortium partner, Neology”.

Luke Normington, Managing Director of Neology continued: “The Sund&Baelt contract builds upon years of experience delivering tolling and enforcement solutions across the world, including some of the largest tolling, congestion pricing and emission zone projects. Using our latest AI technology provides Mobility operators, such as Sund&Baelt, the ability to maximise the impact of their transportation schemes, improving road user experience whilst making the Danish roads safer and cleaner.”

Neology is one of the leading providers of automatic number/license plate recognition (ANPR/ALPR) solutions for mobility, public safety, tolling and associated AI markets, and ITS-Teknik is one of Denmark’s leading Intelligent Traffic Solution companies, which provides complete innovative and value added ITS solutions and services for the Danish road traffic, and has done since 1968.