Highways England selects three contractors for £4.5bn smart motorway projects

The contracts outline a 10-year framework that will see the alliance deliver a key element of the UK government’s second Road Investment Strategy (RIS2), which relies heavily on technology and the smart motorway concept to deliver greater efficiency across the Strategic Road Network.

Other winners in RIS2, which is currently earmarked for £4.5bn, but could rise to £7bn, are named as Fluor, WSP and Jacobs Engineering.

A Highways England spokesperson said: “This announcement marks the start of a pioneering new approach to how Highways England does business. The 10-year framework will see us join forces with six partners to safely deliver a key element of the government’s second Road Investment Strategy.

“The framework will enable the industry to put greater emphasis on the standardised design, so where there are common elements across a programme, such as gantries and variable message signs, they can be produced and can be ordered ‘off the shelf’.

“By establishing this building block approach to road building, the intention is to transform productivity by increase efficiencies and decrease overall costs.”