New Commsignia DSRC roadside unit acquires proof of interoperability and standards conformance

V2X technology provider Commsignia has announced it has achieved the OmniAir Certificate for its ITS-RS4 Roadside Unit. The certification issued by OmniAir Consortium, the leading industry association promoting interoperability and certification for connected vehicles, ITS, and transportation payment systems, confirms that the device conforms to industry protocol standards and specifications.

OmniAir’s certification program provides third-party qualified accredited laboratory testing and validation of DSRC-based V2X devices and test tools. This certification is for DSRC based operation, but the ITS-RS4 is a unit that is capable of both DSRC and C-V2X operation that can be reconfigured runtime – ensuring compliancy with potential regulatory changes.

The ITS-RS4 is a DSRC and C-V2X enabled V2X Roadside Unit that acts as a robust future proof edge communication platform for sensor data exchange. Featuring a high-performance application processor, it actively supports the deployment of 5G and autonomous driving by allowing the smooth deployment of edge computing applications for transportation.

At the heart of the unit lies the Commsignia Software Stack and Intelligent Transportation System Middleware that power the simultaneous perception and data delivery to all road users. Applications running on the platform help optimize traffic management use cases by connecting applications to traffic cameras, traffic light controllers, sensors, and V2X connected vehicles, as well as vulnerable road users.

“We were the first to receive OmniAir’s Certification for a V2X device back in 2018, and we are now again proud to have acquired this most important proof of complying with standards and protocols for our latest generation of Roadside Units, and to be able to offer assurance to our partners. The V2X market is about to take off, and interoperability and conformance is an enabler to build up the connected car ecosystem, paving the way towards autonomy,” says László Virág, CTO of Commsignia. “We see this certification are an absolute must to create trust towards not only the Commsignia devices but the whole V2X industry.”

“Congratulations to Commsignia for earning its second OmniAir Certification, which is not an easy feat,” says Jason Conley, executive director for OmniAir. “OmniAir only awards certification to trusted communications devices, and is relied on by infrastructure owner-operators around the world in deploying V2X technologies.”