Swarco acquires Dynniq Mobility

Austrian traffic management services provider Swarco has acquired 100% of the shares of Dutch smart solutions company Dynniq Mobility.

According to Swarco, the acquisition, which closed on September 30, 2021, represents a big step in significantly strengthening its position in the ITS industry.

Michael Schuch, the speaker of the Swarco executive board, said, “We are confident that this winning combination will help us accelerate our R&D roadmap to address the rapidly changing landscape and drive innovation in our industry. Moreover, the companies have a complementary footprint in terms of product portfolio, service offering and market penetration, and are very similar in their corporate cultures and organizational setup.”

Dynniq Mobility, headquartered in Amersfoort, the Netherlands, has a total of 39 locations in the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland, Finland, Belgium, Poland, Croatia, Denmark, Sweden and Lithuania, with a strong market position in the fields of urban and interurban traffic management and public lighting, as well as expertise in managing large infrastructure projects. The acquisition of Dynniq Mobility adds roughly 1,100 colleagues to the Swarco Group and revenues exceeding €200m (US$232m).

“In addition to existing Swarco service and project organizations, the acquisition of Dynniq Mobility will boost Swarco’s operational presence and installed base in currently underserved geographical areas,” commented Jeremy Cowling, vice president UK and North Europe of Swarco’s ITS Division, referring in particular to the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland, Finland and Belgium, all of them at the forefront of C-ITS innovations.

A large proportion of Dynniq Mobility’s turnover is recurring revenues from longer-term service contracts in urban and interurban traffic management. Together, Swarco and Dynniq Mobility will continue to focus on delivering exemplary integrated solutions and services for their customers.

“By being part of the traffic technology group Swarco, we are excited to further strengthen our offering and market position,” added Dynniq Mobility CEO Jan Vos. “Our long-lasting domain expertise combined with our innovative products and unique installed base in various countries will build and expand on the strong international footprint of Swarco. I am proud of all that we have accomplished as Dynniq Mobility so far and I am looking forward to the journey ahead.”

The Dynniq Group’s fields of parking management solutions (WPS) and Energy were not part of the transaction.