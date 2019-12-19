Wejo launches third-party CV data service and forms partnership with Daimler

Wejo, a UK technology company developing global mobility services through connected vehicle (CV) data has ‘supercharged’ its offering with the launch of its new Neutral Server Plus service and a partnership with German automaker Daimler AG.

Wejo is the current market leader in CV data with more than 10 million vehicles on its platform from the USA alone. Its new partnership with Daimler now expands the company’s data capture capabilities across Europe. Wejo will access five categories of vehicle-generated data through Daimler, including pay-as-you-drive insurance, fuel status, vehicle status, vehicle lock status, and data specific to electric vehicles (EVs). Wejo’s Neutral Server Plus acts as a conduit, enabling third parties, such as insurers, EV charging providers, fuel providers, and smart mobility services, to access CV data without having a unique agreement with Daimler, which becomes the first automotive manufacturer to benefit from this service.

Wejo’s new product line will allow businesses to use ‘on-demand’ data for specific vehicles with one-to-one consent to show the consumer information about the car in an app, trigger alerts based on the changing status of the car such as damage or unauthorised use, and provide accurate vehicle data for consumer-oriented products, including precise mileage for use in insurance policies. The Neutral Server Plus service is powered by ADEPT, the company’s cloud-based data exchange platform, which simplifies sharing and accessing vast volumes of CV data and currently supports more than 10 marketplaces, each with hundreds of use cases. ADEPT processes near real-time and historical data, averaging 15 billion data points per day, or 1 billion miles of data every three days. With ADEPT’s Neutral Server Plus capability, licensees can now choose to receive both on-demand and streamed data services.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Daimler and unlock a wealth of European vehicle data to more than 230 contracted data licensees,” said Richard Barlow, founder and CEO of Wejo. “We are proud to support Daimler in their continued success by leveraging our industry-leading data products and services. Our partnership with Daimler and the launch of Neutral Server Plus are two critical milestones as we create the global mobility data ecosystem. Having millions of vehicles across Europe on our platform adds another vital dimension to our market-leading data insights, which will be transformative for partners and drivers.”

Industry analysts Frost & Sullivan has just announced that Wejo has won its 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Connected Car Data Exchange Platforms category. In its award report, Frost & Sullivan noted that Wejo sets and exceeds industry standards, citing the company’s pioneering spirit, innovative approach and overall culture as its rationale, while also stating that Wejo’s customer focus and its attention to protecting data privacy as two core priorities that set it apart from the competition.

In its award report, Frost & Sullivan stated, ‘Although many technology companies have aspired to enter the connected car space, none have achieved the same level of speed, accuracy, agility, and quality as Wejo. As a company that essentially built an entire ecosystem around mobility data, developed an incomparable product, and systematically established a global enterprise; Wejo has cemented its position at the top of the hill.’