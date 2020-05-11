PTV Group to deliver UK’s first ever city-wide predictive modelling, in York

For the first time anywhere in the UK, software for predictive traffic modelling is to be deployed to create a real-time city-wide transport model. As part of the Smarter Travel Evolution Program (STEP), the City of York is using PTV software with the aims of reducing traffic jams, emissions and travel times, as well as improving the reliability of the transport network, create better public spaces and enhance safety.

The goal is to deploy predictive modelling software for the first time on a city-wide scale in the UK, to test strategies in a virtual environment and run multiple scenarios simultaneously. The real-time model will also provide predictions of traffic responses to planned and unplanned events using live and historical traffic data, ensuring the best possible strategy can be implemented quickly and efficiently.

The project team will support the city’s mission by designing and deploying a live model of York’s traffic network, in a dynamic digital representation fed from a wide range of real-time data sources. In addition to traffic optimization through the live model, a strategic model will provide information as the basis for long-term decision making concerning the local transport plan, development planning and business case applications, for example.

“We are delighted that City of York Council is investing in strategic modelling with our trusted PTV software,” says Devrim Kara, PTV UK Director. “We look forward to working with the project team on this exciting and innovative project.”

Joe Sczurko, CEO of technical consulting solutions at project consultants Wood, explains, “This state-of-the-art program will help the City of York provide a transport plan which enhances its citizens’ lives and helps protect the urban environment.”

“These new strategic and real-time models will enhance York’s long-term plan for transport provision and provide more informed, robust business cases for the implementation of future projects, in compliance with transport analysis guidance,” says James Gilchrist, assistant director for transport, highways and environment, at City of York Council. “Cutting-edge real-time technology will be able to conduct traffic predictions up to 60 minutes into the future. This insight will facilitate smarter transport decision making, optimized traffic signal plans and better travel advice for road users across the historic city. We are excited to begin working collaboratively with Wood and PTV to deliver this ambitious project.”