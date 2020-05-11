New auto-social-distancing wearable technology for road workers

Highway construction work is continuing around the world amid social distancing directives. But following such directives can be difficult when focused on the job in hand, which is why a new technological solution has been developed to help.

DKN Capital and LociLabs have developed the new low-cost solution called SafeSpace. It is a unique social distancing tool that can be worn on the wrist or clipped to a belt and provides real-time audible, visual and vibrating alerts when a device identifies another similar device within 2 metres of itself.

The non-bulky, wearable technology can last for more than 12 hours on a single charge, and will help to create a culture of spatial awareness and drive positive behavioural change, protecting employees and helping them to follow government protocols.

Construction giant Amey is one of the ‘early adopters’ of this new technology for its highways, rail and waste collections sectors. “We are delighted to be exploring the use of this tool as a mechanism to manage and control social distancing in our operations,” says James Haluch, Amey’s MD for transport infrastructure. “I believe, alongside our existing engineering and management controls we do need to be exploiting new technology such as SafeSpace to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of our people which is a fundamental requirement across the infrastructure sector as we address the hazards being presented by Covid19.”

SafeSpace enables contractors to guarantee the safety and welfare of their workforce, while at the same time ramping up delivery to meet the challenging opportunities being presented in highway maintenance and construction.