Portable video data solution with on-board processing launched

Miovision has used the ITS World Congress in LA this week (September 18-22) to announce its next-generation portable video-based traffic data collection solution, which is says is the first portable video-based traffic data collection solution capable of processing video on the device

Miovision’s Scout Explore uses advanced AI to automatically upload volume counts, and speed and pedestrian/bike pathway data to the cloud for immediate remote access and analysis.

“With its on-device processing capabilities, Scout Explore offers a safer, cost-effective alternative to road tubes for collecting multimodal traffic counts and speed data,” said Miovision president Steve Strout. “We’re extremely excited to offer the market this powerful next generation all-in-one solution that is capable of supporting simultaneous data collection activities, including travel time, roundabout studies and turning movement counts (TMCs) – and you can expect more types in the future.”

Miovision Scout Explore expands on the capabilities of Miovision Scout, the leading portable video-based traffic data collection solution. This next-generation model is even easier to transport and set up since all components are contained within the device.

Additional features include built-in cellular connectivity that enables the automatic uploading of data, as well as remote monitoring of the equipment in the field.

An expandable battery power provides up to 12 days runtime with four batteries that can be replaced in the field – even in mid-study – for virtually unlimited runtime.

The full HD camera, with its Horizontal Field of View (HFOV) 124° lens, provides the ability to collect traffic data in a wider field of view, improving data results and insights for each study area.

A high-capacity, industrial-grade SD card stores video data for easy uploading to Miovision’s web portal for processing TMC, roundabout and travel time studies.

Miovision Scout Explore provides data collectors a flexible, reliable solution that can gather data for longer and process video right on the device, lowering the cost of conducting traffic studies.