Flow Labs and TomTom announce major US-based traffic data partnership

Flow Labs, an AI-powered transportation data platform, has announced a new partnership with location technology specialist TomTom to bring agencies in the US “unprecedented traffic data accuracy” with the aim of enhancing transport safety, equity, mobility, and environmental sustainability.

Flow Labs’ digital twin platform integrates signal data, detection data, and connected vehicle data into a unified traffic management platform that optimizes traffic flow and enhances regional mobility. With the addition of TomTom’s global data, Flow Labs will deliver unparalleled traffic insight to agencies and consultants, capturing insights from 20-35% of vehicles on any given roadway.

This marks a substantial acceleration versus the current state of the market where 3-10% is the current standard, Flow Labs noted.

“The massive increase in connected vehicle probe data will provide traffic managers with a crystal-clear picture of what is happening on any given roadway, at any given time. New real-time and historical analytics will allow them to fully understand traffic volumes and travel times so they can make mission critical transportation decisions with greater speed and ease,” explained Jatish Patel, founder and CEO of Flow Labs.

“The partnership will generate unparalleled data accuracy and reliability, empowering powerful applications like traffic signal optimization and regional safety monitoring, including identifying high speed corridors and crash hot spots with improved incident detection. Agencies will also gain greater insights into vehicle emissions so that they can keep up with stringent environmental reporting requirements,” Patel added.

While the impact of the collaboration will be immediate, this long-term agreement brings together two leading organizations committed to pushing the envelope on traffic data granularity and how agencies can utilize it.

“We are excited to partner with Flow Labs and power its live traffic signal optimization environment with our best-in-class traffic data,” added Ralf-Peter Schäfer, vice president for traffic and travel information at TomTom. “By combining our data from millions of trips across America with Flow Labs’ AI solutions, we support transportation professionals and cities in making informed, accurate decisions, thereby delivering more reliable travel times and safer streets for communities across the US.”

Unlike other products, Flow Labs’ SaaS solutions never require expensive infrastructure or roadway modifications, making software and application leader TomTom the perfect partner. While the impact of the collaboration will be profound on day one, this agreement will serve as a launchpad for broader innovation in the future, Flow Labs noted.

“We expect the long-term benefits for both organizations and the customers we serve to be globally profound,” Patel continued. “We intend to jointly develop new products, services and applications that will better service the growing needs of agencies, DOTs and other transportation providers across the United States and beyond.”