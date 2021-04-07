Florida DOT selects PTV to deliver demand modeling

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has chosen PTV Group to deliver its new primary travel demand modeling software, via the PTV Visum platform.

To ensure a safe and future-oriented mobility and transportation system, FDOT is streamlining its approach with a fully integrated multi-resolution modeling solution using PTV technology. The new travel demand modeling tool, which will be rolled out by 2023, will provide a profound decision-making base to develop advanced and future-proofed transportation strategies for the entire state and across multiple transportation modes.

Florida is the third-largest state in the US with a population of 21.4 Million. Every day 343.6 million vehicle miles are traveled on the Sunshine state’s highways and up to 682 Million tons of goods are transported by truck every year. Public transportation accounts for about 218 Million annual transit passenger trips.

Thus, a valuable tool is provided, which supports transportation planners from the public sector at all levels, as well as consultants, and academic institutions, analyze the traffic situation status quo and to forecasts and measure the effects of development planning. This enables them to assess different strategies and multiple “what-if” scenarios for different modes of transport such as private, public, shared and even autonomous.

According to Christian U. Haas, CEO of PTV Group: “FDOT has expressed its commitment to building a transportation system that not only fits the needs of Florida’s residents and visitors and enhances mobility throughout the state but also preserves the quality of life and environment. At PTV, we are looking forward to supporting FDOT’s mission and put them on the next level of traffic planning.”