DfT urgently seeking transport data to tackle Covid-19

Local authority transport data is urgently required by the UK Government to inform how it responds to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Department for Transport (DfT) is collating transport movement data from across the country to influence policies introduced to combat the effects of the pandemic.

Supported by ITS UK, data sets particularly around traffic flow (ie count, not speed), trip lengths, parking as well as cycle and pedestrian movements.

Authorities are asked to share data about any of these with the DfT as soon as possible. The data needs to be already readily available and updated daily. The DfT does not need processing, just the raw data set.

Members who have clients or contacts within Local Authorities are asked to pass this request on, so it reaches as many people as possible.

The Department says this is an urgent request so please only get in contact if you have a) data available and b) have the authority to supply it and can do so with a minimum of paperwork.

Andy Graham of White Willow Consulting is co-ordinating this on behalf of the Department. Please email him at andy@whitewillow.biz.

Follow us on twitter @TrafficTechMag