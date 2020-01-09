CATT Lab-powered analytics suite offers improved road network insights

Connected car services and transportation analytics firm, Inrix, has launched a new global suite of innovative road performance analytics and data visualisations to help cities and transport planners monitor and manage road traffic effectively.

The new Inrix Analytics portfolio, powered by the Centre for Advanced Transportation Technology (CATT Lab), integrates anonymous data from diverse datasets, such as phones, cars, trucks and cities, enabling robust insights around trips, volumes, and commute patterns. Based at the University of Maryland, the CATT Lab is a not-for-profit, interdisciplinary group creates big data solutions for both the public and private sector. The new Analytics suite combines decades of expertise and innovation that Inrix and the CATT Lab have both made in transportation analysis and offers access to highly precise data and tools to help transport agencies assess and make key decisions on the performance of national, regional and city road networks.

Inrix Analytics delivers the most granular mobility data, analytics and visualisations in three distinct, but complementary modules:

Roadway Analytics – Pinpoint the benefit of road and transportation improvements, optimise roadway performance and measure project effectiveness with highly granular data and in-depth analytical tools with map animations, charts, and other data visualisations;

Trip Analytics – Accurate insight into the daily trips consumers and delivery vehicles take, including where they begin and end their journeys and the road segments used, enabling trend analysis and modelling of transportation network investments;

Signal Analytics – Implement industry-defined signal performance measures, by intersection, movement, time of day and day of week, purely from anonymous vehicle probe data, with no roadside infrastructure required.

The Signal Analytics part of the new suite is the industry’s first traffic signal analytics platform based entirely on anonymous vehicle data, thereby eliminating traditional cost, time and equipment expenditures while enabling robust and accurate insights of intersections. The new platform renders traditional roadside infrastructure obsolete by using intersection penetration rates and device ping frequencies to measure the performance of individual roads or entire networks of signalised intersections. The data points measured at intersections include:

Arrival on Green – Percent of vehicles without a stop recorded within the intersection crossing;

Stopped Vehicles – Number of observed vehicles that stopped at the intersection;

Actual Movements – Number of observed movements at the intersection for a chosen time period;

Travel Time – Distribution of time for each movement sequence in the intersection;

Approach Speed – Speed distribution of vehicles directly before the intersection;

Intersection Delay – Observed vehicle delays at the intersection by movement.

Inrix Analytics is immediately available in North America, followed by the UK and Europe later this year, and the rest of world in 2021.

“Building on the success of our 12-year partnership with the CATT Lab across the USA, our expanded collaboration will deliver a sophisticated transportation management solution for cities and DOTs around the world,” said Scott Sedlik, Inrix executive vice president. “This new analytics suite is designed to help transport agencies and city planners reduce cost of daily operations, pinpoint areas that benefit most from road improvements, and more accurately measure and report the impact of their investments.”