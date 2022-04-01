Swarco and TomTom enter strategic partnership to enhance traffic management solutions

Austrian traffic technology corporation Swarco closed a successful week at Intertraffic Amsterdam with the announcement that it has teamed up with TomTom to enable public customers to improve their mobility management operations by using floating car data-based traffic services to complement physical sensor hardware already installed in the field.

Traffic services from TomTom, generated from millions of anonymously collected GPS data from apps, cars, and devices, are now integrated and available for public entities via Swarco’s urban mobility management suite MyCity. This data-source will enable Swarco to offer a high value-enhancement to the traffic information it already provides to its customers.

“We’re delighted to enter this strategic partnership with TomTom. Integrating their services into MyCity will enhance our traffic management solutions significantly. Deployable with little effort and time, the value-adds deriving from these integrations such as real-time visualization of the complete road network performance, analyzing the impact of previous measures via historical reports and fully automated adjustments of traffic strategies will greatly benefit our customers,” explained Christoph Stögerer, vice president of products and solutions at Swarco.

“It’s another example that shows the power of MyCity not just as a holistic mobility management tool but also as a platform that offers cities access to a constantly growing number of Swarco ecosystem partners and the readily available solutions we jointly create,” he added.

Connected cars are a great data-source for real-time travel information, delays, accidents, and other incidents causing roads problems, according to Swarco. This enhanced traffic management data will provide several benefits to MyCity customers, including real-time travel times for user-defined routes; historical reports on travel time to enable data-driven decision making and impact analysis; triggering strategies based on real-time FCD to automatically adjust signal plans, reroute traffic, or take other traffic management actions; and filling potential blind spots between existing roadside sensors to get a complete picture of the traffic situation.

“We look forward to the addition of TomTom traffic services to the Swarco MyCity platform, which will benefit road authorities globally. Swarco is a global leader in ITS solutions and we’re proud that they integrate TomTom’s traffic information to keep their platform extremely accurate,” added Mike Schoofs, managing director TomTom Enterprise and Consumer.

The strategic partnership between Swarco and TomTom also includes a joint thought leadership program to educate the market further, regular alignments about new features and product updates, and intensified collaboration on funded research projects.