Steve Bowles, IoT director with 360ns, offers a walkaround of the company’s game-changing Smartlock 8000 for critical ITS infrastructure. The solution, which can be easily installed, brings web-control and card access to traffic cabinets. 360ns can be found exhibitng at ITS America’s Annual Meeting (December 7-10) at Stand 2113

