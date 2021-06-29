New partnership will improve public safety and boost industry recovery

A new partnership will accelerate the deployment of advanced air filtration devices in public transport vehicles in the UK. It is hoped that the partnership will restore public confidence in using public transport and kick-start the industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

21st Century Fleet Systems, part of Journeo plc, is teaming up with air quality management experts AirLabs, in an exclusive UK partnership for the distribution of AirLabs’ advanced air filtration technology – the AirBubbl. The device has been scientifically proven to remove more than 99% of airborne viruses and contaminated particulate matter. It can be deployed in public transport vehicles to remove airborne coronavirus particles and air pollution, protecting passengers and drivers.

The agreement will see the AirBubbl offered to some of the UK’s largest transport operators such as Arriva, FirstGroup, Go-Ahead Group and National Express, as well as regional operators such as Sullivan Buses and social enterprise groups such as the HCT Group.

With more than half of respondents in a recent survey from Transport Focus saying that coronavirus has made them rethink how they will use public transport, the technology can play a key role in reassuring the public that it is safe to travel.

The AirBubbl distributes more than 37,000 liters of clean air every hour, creating a clean air breathing zone to keep drivers and passengers safe. The device is equally effective at removing air pollution, including harmful ozone gases, nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) and ultrafine particle pollutants (PM 10, PM 2.5 and smaller) playing a vital role in protecting drivers and passengers long after the pandemic has passed.

Advanced air filtration technology like the AirBubbl is a crucial element in getting passengers back into work and school safely, by reducing the risk of airborne transmission of coronavirus on mass transit. Airborne coronavirus transmission has been recognized as a key route of infection by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who both recently updated their guidance on the airborne threat of coronavirus following growing evidence of transmission via coronavirus particles suspended in air.

The AirBubbl has already been installed in a wide range of vehicles, including public and private buses, coaches, minibuses, patient transport vehicles, community transport buses, taxis and private cars.

“The AirBubbl is a scientifically proven technology that has been rigorously tested for its effectiveness and is successfully being deployed by transport operators around the world, protecting drivers and passengers from airborne coronavirus and air pollution,” says Stuart Walker, head of product marketing, transport at AirLabs. “Journeo’s industry expertise and well-established base of customers make it the perfect partner for us to bring our market-leading technology to transport operators across the UK as we look to rapidly expand our distribution.”

“We’ve seen a huge demand from our customers for tried and tested solutions that will help improve customer confidence in public transport and get the industry back on track as it recovers from the pandemic,” says Mark Johnson, Director of Fleet Systems at Journeo. “We have chosen to add the AirBubbl to our portfolio of in-vehicle technology solutions, to provide our customers with scientifically proven technology that they can trust.”