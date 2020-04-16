Covid-19: Remote installation technology helps Q-Free roll out new traffic technology in Colorado

A new Q-Free contract to modernise traffic operations for the City of Greeley, Colorado, is already moving forward safely and on time, thanks to Q-Free’s remote installation technology helping to limit in-person interaction during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Working with long-time distributor AM Signal Inc., Q-Free was selected over multiple competing bids –including the incumbent – to modernise the city’s legacy traffic signal infrastructure. The Q-Free solution–which includes Intelight MAXVIEW atms, Intelight MAXTIME, and Intelight 2070 LDX ATC controllers–delivers numerous improvements and cost-saving features.

Work for the project is already underway and projected to continue on schedule leveraging the remote install, configuration, and maintenance capabilities of Q-Free technology. Coupled with the expertise and drive of all teams involved, the intuitive and secure Intelight software provides a modern integration procedure that is shelter-in-place ready.

Tom Stiles, executive vice president of urban solutions for Q-Free, says the project requirements and timing highlight the importance of integrating modern technology in a safe, secure manner. “The fact that we can continue the installation with minimal risk to personnel or public safety during this unprecedented time is a testament to our proven technology, experience, and the skill-set of all partners involved.”

The Q-Free installation brings Greeley to the forefront of traffic management and positions the city for the future by providing an expandable technology platform, ready for big-data and the connected vehicle world of tomorrow through secure, field-proven, functionality.

In addition, unlike many competing systems, Q-Free’s MAXTIME software and ATC controllers are built to integrate fully with other vendor’s equipment. Should Greeley decide to purchase a central management system from another vendor in the future, Q-Free’s open management information bases (MIBs) allow the city to do it freely without expensive and unnecessary retrofits and upgrades.

AM Signal Inc. vice president, Arnold Undzis, said the agreement offers a vision of the future. “Q-Free’s approach is unique in our industry. Combined with our commitment to the highest quality, yet personalized installation and service, we believe the City of Greeley and its residents will see a profound benefit.”

Key benefits of the new system include: