Yunex Traffic to deliver bus priority system in Belgium, via mobile networks

Yunex Traffic has announced it is to implement a digital prioritization system for public transport in Wallonia, Belgium. The system will cut operational costs, and journey times, thus supporting the region in its mission to increase the attractiveness of public transport.

The solution is based on the ICTraffic C-ITS framework – a system capable of handling different C-ITS use cases including prioritization of public transport, emergency vehicles or active road users. The first phase is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

By processing continuous realtime updates of the position of the approaching bus, Yunex Traffic ICTraffic C-ITS ensures that at every intersection the light automatically switches to green at the perfect moment. By doing so, also limiting the impact on other road users.

The system, which Yunex Traffic Belgium is setting up in Wallonia, is being co-built with the involvement of the IT skills of the transport operator TEC and SPW (Service Public de Wallonie). The TEC performs the development of the tool generating the priority messages and Yunex Traffic performs messages conversion to crossroads.

The system uses communication via mobile networks. The exchange of priority request signals takes place between the Yunex Traffic platform and road units (RCM) installed on the existing infrastructure. The geolocation of buses and trams is done from the on-board unit developed by the TEC. As it does not require any modification or extension of technical infrastructure or vehicles, the implementation and maintenance of Yunex Traffic ICTtrafic C-ITS is fast and cost effective.

“Public transport is one of the cornerstones of sustainable urban and suburban mobility. Strengthening it is therefore an important step towards greener streets and livable cities. We are extremely excited to be able to ensure this in Wallonia”, says Ronny Govers, managing director Yunex Traffic BeLux.

This new Traffic’s prioritization system brings numerous advantages for both transport operators and users: While transport operators benefit from a greater flexibility and cost savings, public transport users can look forward to a much more pleasant journey thanks to reduced journey times and fewer delays. And as the number of starts and stops is reduced, public transport emissions also decrease, which improves the quality of life in the region.