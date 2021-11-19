VIDEO: How V2X will do away with the need for roadside infrastructure

Connected-vehicle data company Otonomo is looking to provide real-time data to traffic managers, doing away with the need for roadside infrastructure. Speaking the #Move2021 mobility conference in London eariler this month (November 9-10), to autofutures.tv, Otonomo’s executive VP of corporate development and strategy Doron Simon speaks about this vision, as well as the benefits fleet managers and insurers can gain from similar data.
VIDEO: How V2X will do away with the need for roadside infrastructure0
