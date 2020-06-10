Tampa Connected Vehicle Pilot begins new phase

Florida’s Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) is beginning the next step in its USDOT-sponsored Connected Vehicle Pilot by beginning work with directly the auto industry.

THEA has now partnered with Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI), to use Connected Vehicle (CV)-ready Hyundai vehicles and hardware in the CV Pilot deployment to provide the next evolution of a commitment to delivering safe transportation.

This is an important step in continuing the testing of transportation safety applications to provide drivers with the best information possible. THEA’s CV Pilot applications have proven that information from connected infrastructure can benefit drivers, automakers and road operators as a means to transmit crucial safety information.

In the past 18 months, the THEA CV Pilot has warned 14 wrong way drivers on interchange ramps, nine potential trolley crashes, and has given over 1,500 speed warnings a month on freeway exit ramps, to state a few examples. The partnership with Hyundai is the next step in making connected roadways a reality in Tampa Bay.

“Hyundai has steadily invested in research and development furthering our commitment towards future innovations such as connected vehicle technology,” says John Robb, director of electronic systems development at HATCI. “Working together with government organisations, such as THEA, and other industry partners allows us to better understand the benefits of these advanced features which may ultimately create a more safer and efficient driving environment.”

In September 2020, phase three of the THEA CV Pilot will be complete. At that time, Hyundai and THEA will hold a demonstration to showcase how OEM vehicles equipped with prototype CV technologies can interact with the CV Pilot vehicles and roadside units.

“The next step is integrating auto manufacturer on board technology, I believe this will be a dramatic improvement in how we are able to communicate with vehicles. Hyundai has been a great partner and this will be an exciting time.” Says Bob Frey, project manager for THEA’s CV Pilot project.