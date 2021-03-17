Siemens Mobility and Bosch collaborate to connect roadside cameras with vehicles

Siemens Mobility and Bosch have announced a new, fully integrated connected vehicle collective perception system, which enables a direct connection between roadside camera onboard intelligence and dual-mode roadside unit (RSU), which can in turn pass information to connected vehicles.

Detections and geocoordinates captured by roadside cameras can now be processed more efficiently, bypassing the additional interface devices, making it easier and cheaper to install, and easier to maintain and keep updated.

The new integrated system has been developed through testing at the American Center for Mobility and in the USDOT Connected Vehicle Pilot at Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA). Two initial use cases – Pedestrian Collision and Wrong Way Vehicle Detection – are currently being piloted and are now ready for installation.

This solution takes advantage of smart video-as-a-sensor capabilities enabled by Bosch IP cameras with on-board intelligent video analytics (IVA). When applied to important use cases, the Bosch IP cameras detect vehicles and pedestrians to stream intelligent metadata and prompt the roadside units to communicate safety messaging to vehicles. The solution provides improved situational awareness for drivers and enables them to take more immediate action when pedestrians are entering into a crosswalk.

This complete V2X solution uses camera intelligence to process at the edge, with no central server required. Safety messages transmitted to the vehicle through the RSU are displayed, if equipped, on the onboard unit (OBU), along with aggregated information on traffic signal state and phase timing.

Siemens Mobility’s dual-mode roadside unit was the first to receive OmniAir’s commercial, connected vehicle certification, and is one of the few RSUs today that meets USDOT FHWA specification version 4.1, making it one of the best components for V2X device communications today.

The combined Bosch and Siemens solution enables mobility operators to make cities, vehicles and infrastructure intelligent. For decades, Bosch has developed video analytics technology used in vehicles for driver assistance, semi-autonomous and autonomous driving, and intelligent safety systems. This same foundational analytics technology is inside Bosch IP video cameras that are deployed by municipalities and departments of transportation throughout North America for intelligent transportation system solutions. These solutions enable city planners and senior traffic engineers to create smarter, safer, and more sustainable transportation ecosystems.

Siemens Mobility, Inc., is a leader in Connected Vehicle and intelligent transportation technologies, and is working with cities including Tampa, FL, Gainesville, FL, New York, NY, Anaheim, CA, Columbus, OH, and Madison, WI to design and deploy these types of intelligent systems. Siemens Mobility, Inc. is also a member of the USDOT Affiliated Test Bed for Connected Vehicle technologies, a group pursuing wide-spread deployment of wireless communication systems between vehicles and road infrastructure.

To learn more about this new solution, join Bosch and Siemens Mobility for a webinar on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time. Register to attend at www.boschsecurity.com/us/en/support/learning/webinars/