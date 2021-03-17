DfT updates toolkit to help authorities deal with post-Covid transport demand

To help Local Transport Authorities (LTAs) in England deal with the unprecedented transportation demands of the Covid-19 pandemic – including higher demand or reduced capacity – the Department for Transport (DfT) has updated its Travel Demand Management Toolkit.

The Toolkit was produced by Mott MacDonald for the Department for Transport in December 2020. Since the report was distributed to LTAs , there have been a number of further changes to Covid-19 restrictions and guidance.

The new version can be used more widely to develop Travel Demand Management (TDM) plans to support LTAs as they emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, and crucially it is also a legacy tool to manage a range of other scenarios when there are pressures on the transport network or during times of higher demand.

The full, updated document can be accessed here.