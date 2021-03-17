Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»DfT updates toolkit to help authorities deal with post-Covid transport demand

DfT updates toolkit to help authorities deal with post-Covid transport demand

0
By on Covid-19, Public transit

To help Local Transport Authorities (LTAs) in England deal with the unprecedented transportation demands of the Covid-19 pandemic – including higher demand or reduced capacity – the Department for Transport (DfT) has updated its Travel Demand Management Toolkit.

The Toolkit was produced by Mott MacDonald for the Department for Transport in December 2020. Since the report was distributed to LTAs, there have been a number of further changes to Covid-19 restrictions and guidance.

The new version can be used more widely to develop Travel Demand Management (TDM) plans to support LTAs as they emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, and crucially it is also a legacy tool to manage a range of other scenarios when there are pressures on the transport network or during times of higher demand.

The full, updated document can be accessed here.

 

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International magazine and the Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs in charge of public agencies around the world as well as chairmen and CEOs of multinational transportation technology corporations. Tom's early career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts