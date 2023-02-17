One.network to provide work zone data to truckers via Drivewyze

One.network has announced it is partnering with Drivewyze to provide work zone and lane closure information to truckers via in-cab alerts, thereby improving road safety.

One.network’s platform will now provide drivers with a “heads up” to upcoming lane closures and work zones allowing time to slow down or take an alternative route. With this platform, state transportation agencies can also manage their work zone and lane closure information directly through one.network’s Live Link application.

“With this partnership, Drivewyze can extend these work zone and lane closure safety programs into commercial motor vehicles, offering state agencies a unique one-to-many reach across the regulated and, historically, fragmented trucking industry,” says Brian Heath, CEO of Drivewyze.

In addition, the joint offering delivers industry-first performance reporting on the program’s connected truck reach and impact on driver behaviors, which allows transportation agencies to adopt the service as an extension of their state highway safety and traveler information programs. Truck drivers receive Drivewyze safety notifications free of charge through Drivewyze’s industry-leading partner network of in-cab telematics and electronic logging devices.

“Lane closures and work zones occur frequently on roadways today. Speeding, weaving, and congestion create dangerous environments for other drivers and roadway workers,” says Heath. “Our partnership allows alerts to be provided to drivers of all vehicle types, which can help them prepare to slowdown, or change course if there is an alternative route available. This can also dramatically improve safety for other vehicles and for those working on the roadway.”

James Harris, founder and CEO of One.network adds, “We’re setting a precedent for the transportation industry by enabling critical lane closure information to be sent straight from the construction worker in the work zone, to the truck driver in the cab, using the largest connected truck network in North America. By working together, we can deliver the right information, at the right time, so drivers can make better decisions and improve work zone safety for all.”

Recent government safety data illustrates the problem and why alerts are needed. The data shows that one out of three fatal crashes in a work zone involved at least one large truck. “Situational awareness – through real-time alerts – can reduce the risk of collisions significantly,” says Heath.

In addition to in-cab alerts, fleets can use the one.network dashboard to see where lane closures are planned in the hours ahead. “This mapping helps fleets work in advance, especially in their major lanes of transport,” says Heath.

one.network’s map-based platform empowers agencies to plan, authorize and manage road disruptions across multiple jurisdictions by standardizing traffic data using Work Zone Data Exchange (WZDx) feeds, and sharing it with third parties such as GPS providers (Google, Waze, etc.). The company’s Live Link solution also allows agencies and work crews to open and close lanes directly from the work zone using a mobile app, including critical information such as speed restrictions and worker presence.