Monotch and Be-mobile to bring live, large-scale C-ITS to Belgium and beyond

At the ITS World Congress in Hamburg last week (October 11-15) Dutch smart mobility specialists Monotch and Belgium’s Be-Mobile have signed a partnership agreement for the realization and upscaling of C-ITS services in the Netherlands, Flanders, France and the rest of Europe.

With this collaboration, both parties underline the importance of a fully operational C-ITS ecosystem which provides many benefits for the stakeholders in the C-ITS ecosystem such as improving traffic flows and road safety, prioritizing road users and reducing emissions. Together they are able to serve the entire mobility ecosystem and offer cities, road authorities and road users excellent opportunities to deploy C-ITS services to their fullest potential.

By teaming up for the Dutch, Flemish and French market Monotch and Be-Mobile are able to further promote the benefits of V2X platforms. Monotch provides data flows via the TLEX I2V platform by connecting traffic light controllers and other roadside equipment to service providers, the automotive industry, road authorities, emergency services and ultimately road users.

This perfectly matches Be-Mobile’s C-ITS platform that enables drivers to instantaneously receive local traffic information and to anticipate traffic conditions beyond the windshield and has gained a lot of knowledge when it comes to C-ITS use case aggregation. Time-to-red, time-to-green, informing road users about hazardous situations, traffic light priority, to name but a few.

“Be-Mobile and Monotch not only share the vision of C-ITS, but also have the drive to provide high-quality and scalable services that directly benefit cities, road authorities and road users,” says Menno Malta, CEO of Monotch. “Well, this is a partnership between Be-mobile and Monotch. We have a complimentary solution and connect to each other. Now we have agreed that Be-mobile integrates our solution into their solutions, especially in Belgium, France and Luxembourg, and also to explore opportunities besides those countries together.

“Now more governments can move beyond the pilot stage – we have this live on a large scale in the Netherlands on a large scale. Now we’ll also do that in Belgium.”

Tangible benefits and countless C-ITS services

The data flows exchanged by connecting traffic light controllers and other road-side equipment to road operators and service providers has an enormous potential to improve traffic flows and road safety, prioritize certain road users and reduce emissions.

Road authorities can get realtime insights into the traffic situation, guide traffic and implement and analyse traffic policies without implementing expensive roadside communication systems. System integrators can leverage the data to develop innovative solutions.

The collected data can be turned into services which offer travellers a seamless driving experience based on personalized advice, making the interaction between driver and roadside systems a tangible reality.

Ready to serve the entire value chain

Both parties continue building on the successful cooperation and realization of C-ITS use cases in the Netherlands and their joint submission for the Mobilidata program in Flanders. The Be-Mobile C-ITS data and use case aggregation for emergency vehicles, traffic lights and variable message signs, the Flitsmeister traffic information and payments services and the Monotch data aggregation of the TLEX I2V platform will clearly reinforce each other.

The partnership not only prepares the infrastructure for connected and automated mobility but it also enables a large-scale roll-out of C-ITS services in Europe. The services can make a significant contribution to more sustainable driving, traffic prioritization, traffic optimization and realtime traffic information to road users. Road users will directly benefit from the combined market-ready C-ITS solutions such as in-car signage and hazardous situation notifications.

Jorn de Vries, CCO at Be-Mobile, adds, “Together we can serve the entire value chain. This makes us the ideal partner for cities, road operators and other stakeholders to let C-ITS come to life everywhere in Europe.”

“We are the part of the ecosystem that brings information into the car. By signing this partnership we are helping provide all the building blocks to road operators and cities, making it easy for them to step into C-ITS – so they can start tomorrow.”