APCOA and TIER form international partnership to improve micromobility options

APCOA Parking and TIER Mobility have formed an international strategic partnership that will see APCOA parking garages used as bases for TIER’s charging cabinets. Here, the micromobility service provider will use to charge lithium-ion batteries for its fleet of e-scooters. The partnership will also allow TIER to set up designated parking areas for e-scooters around APCOA parking garages so that APCOA’s customers can easily and conveniently switch from their cars to TIER’s e-scooters.

Under the APCOA URBAN HUBS brand, APCOA is expanding the functionality of its parking garages in city-centre locations and making them available to selected strategic partners to offer an enhanced range of parking-adjacent services. By the end of 2021, APCOA parking garages in four major German cities – Düsseldorf, Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg – will be equipped with TIER’s charging stations and dedicated parking racks. There are also plans to expand the international partnership to include parking facilities in Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, Sweden and Norway.

“The close international partnership with TIER is a great example of the opportunities APCOA URBAN HUBS provide for our partners, owners and end customers,” says Niels Christ, director urban hubs, APCOA PARKING. “It also demonstrates how we use innovative concepts to attract potential new users to our parking facilities. Many of APCOA’s parking facilities now not only offer parking spaces for cars but serve as multipurpose urban hubs. We see substantial revenue potential from opening up our more than 1.5 million parking spaces and over 1.9 million square metres of available logistics space to urban logistics, mobility, electric charging infrastructure and other technology services.”

TIER is joining an impressive roster of APCOA’s strategic partners, which already includes BOSCH, BVG, Daimler, E.ON, HERE Technologies, REEF, Sixt, Swiftmile and UFO Drive.

“Our new partnership with APCOA will reduce logistics traffic, enhance our service and reduce CO2 emissions,” explains Philipp Haas, vice president expansion & central operations at TIER. “All of these benefits can only be achieved because of the removable batteries we use. Rather than charging our fleet of vehicles every day at a large warehouse on the outskirts of the city like our competitors, we rely on small charging stations in central locations.”