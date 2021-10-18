Yunex Traffic and HERE to create proactive traffic management solutions

HERE Technologies and Yunex Traffic have teamed up to provide cities and public transportation agencies with proactive traffic management solutions for the urban mobility market.

As Europe starts to open-up, traffic congestion is once again on the rise and in some cases overshooting pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, the rail industry is offering a flexible ticketing system for employees who go to the office only a couple of days a week.

To help cities and public transport companies tackle the challenge of movement flows that have become more difficult to predict with the pandemic, Yunex Traffic and HERE Technologies have joined forces.

The partnership focuses on expanding Yunex’s UK Journey Time as a Service (JTaaS) into markets globally with integrated HERE Real-Time Traffic and corridor travel time information. It will also look at the development of digital twin tools and advanced perception technologies that enable V2X collision avoidance and the enhancement of Sitraffic Symphony, Yunex Traffic’s traffic management platform.

Furthermore, the partnership will seek to make Yunex traffic light and traffic count data available on the HERE Marketplace for the development of “green wave” technology, where a vehicle adapts its speed to maintain a continuous flow across several intersections.

The expansion of Yunex’s UK Journey Time as a Service (JTaaS) comes following the integration of HERE Real-Time Traffic and corridor travel time information. Yunex Traffic can now monitor journey times without the need for additional on-street hardware such as ANPR cameras with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi sensors. This solution is already being used by eight public authorities in the UK, with several others in a piloting phase.

“Yunex Traffic and HERE share a vision of utilizing technology and data to enhance the quality of life of urbanites by reducing emissions, traffic congestion and improving the mobility experience. With HERE’s extensive network of partners across industries, we trust that the data and expertise we can access through this partnership will significantly accelerate the mobility revolution for cities,” said Markus Schlitt, CEO Yunex Traffic.

Gino Ferru, general manager EMEAR and senior vice president at HERE Technologies, added, “Our expanded partnership is a great testimony to the value of HERE services and the quality of our traffic data. We look forward to creating together with Yunex Traffic a totally new level of traffic management that is using historical and real-time traffic data to anticipate congestion and allow for cities to plan for alternative routes. Together, we are making truly proactive traffic management a reality.”

In other news, HERE has announced a partnership with Bridgestone, a global leader in tires and rubber providing solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. As a first step, Bridgestone’s Mobility Solutions Unit is making anonymized connected vehicle data available on the HERE Marketplace – a hub for global location data exchange and a platform to build location intelligent applications that accelerate data-driven innovation across industries.