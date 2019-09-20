GSMA and 5GAA to accelerate deployment of C-V2X

Two global trade groups will work across industries to promote the use of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) solutions to speed up the widespread introduction of connected vehicle ecosystems.

Representing the interests of mobile operators worldwide, the GSMA has signed a three-year cooperation agreement with the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), a global, cross-industry organization that is committed to helping define and develop the next generation of connected mobility, automated vehicle and intelligent transport solutions based on C-V2X technologies. Both organizations support cellular-based solutions, both direct and network-based V2X communications, to connect vehicles to each other, road users, roadside infrastructure and cloud-based services.

The new GSMA – 5GAA partnership will focus on privacy/security, common standards and target the 5.9GHz spectrum band specifically for the internet of vehicles. The partners note that in Asia, Europe and the USA, ideas around connected and autonomous mobility are expanding to include new industries and technologies. How and what people drive will change radically over the next decade, and the push for C-V2X will not only help save lives, but also, improve the quality of life for people living in smart cities. Collaboration will be key, while governments should remain technology-neutral in their policies on connected vehicles.

The two parties highlight their wide-ranging capabilities to help further the advance of C-V2X technologies:

The GSMA, unites more than 750 operators and nearly 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organizations in adjacent industry sectors;

The 5GAA is made up of over 120 members comprised of leading global automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, mobile operators, semiconductor companies and test equipment vendors.

“C-V2X technology is set to revolutionize the mobility ecosystem and the way vehicles and drivers interact with the world, including vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists,” said Maxime Flament, chief technology officer of 5GAA. “It is an essential stepping stone for the ongoing digitization of transportation by providing real-time, highly reliable, and actionable information flows to enable road safety, traffic efficiency and environmental progress.”

Afke Schaart, vice president and head of Europe for the GSMA, added, “Together we can find faster, smarter and cheaper solutions to the challenges of connected driving. These solutions will reduce fatalities on the road and emissions in the air.”