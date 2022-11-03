FCC grants Applied Information 10th experimental license for C-V2X testing

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted Applied Information its 10th experimental license for testing cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) connected vehicle applications. The latest license is for testing in Brunswick, Maine, USA, in cooperation with the Maine Department of Transportation.

The experimental licenses enable Applied Information, in coordination with local and state departments of transportation (DOTs), to test various C-V2X safety applications for the infrastructure under a wide variety of roadway conditions from Maine to Hawaii.

“Applied Information is committed to improving roadway safety by developing connected vehicle applications with our public and private sector partners,” says Bryan Mulligan, Applied Information president. “We believe these licenses demonstrate the pent-up demand of DOTs across the USA to demonstrate and deploy C-V2X technology as soon as possible.”

Examples of C-V2X safety applications in development include those for school zones, school buses, emergency vehicles, rail crossings, pedestrian safety and unprotected left turn crash avoidance.