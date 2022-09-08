Cohda Wireless launches “world’s most advanced” V2X connectivity solution

V2X solution provider Cohda Wireless has launched what it claims to be the “world’s most advanced and versatile” vehicle-to-everything connectivity solution to help pave the way for the introduction of connected vehicles on smart roads and highways across the world.

According to Cohda, the MK6 Road-Side Unit (RSU) and On-Board Unit (OBU) offer comprehensive connectivity capability as standard features, including DSRC, C-V2X, LTE/5G and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth.

The Australian-headquartered company believes the MK6 will strengthen its position as the world’s leading provider of connected vehicle technology solutions and expedite the rollout of cooperative intelligent transport systems (C-ITS) around the world.

Cohda Wireless chief executive officer Dr Paul Gray said that the dual concurrent technology capability of the MK6 gives users the reliability, flexibility, and interoperability they require to embark on deployments, no matter where they are in the world.

“More and more cities across the world are actively embarking on initiatives to introduce connected vehicles on their roads and we developed the MK6 with the intent that it would become the undisputed connectivity solution of choice,” explained Dr Gray.

“City transport authorities want to invest confidently in future-proof products and when they equip their traffic lights and other roadside infrastructure with the MK6 RSU they are deploying a road ready solution that can reduce congestion and road accidents. Other than its versatility in connectivity, the MK6 also boasts improved security and processing power for unique and complex applications,” he added.

In developing the sixth generation MK6, Cohda has applied its experience and involvement in some of the world’s most prolific trials and deployments, including the 3000+ vehicle New York Connected Vehicle Project as well as Australia’s largest connected vehicle pilot, the Ipswich Connected Vehicle Project.

Cohda has also achieved significant success in the automotive industry and the OBU version of the MK6 is therefore expected to generate significant interest. Cohda’s technology has featured in two production vehicle platforms, most recently in 2019 when Volkswagen equipped its Golf 8 production model with Cohda’s V2X smarts. Volkswagen is the second manufacturer to incorporate Cohda’s V2X technology in a production vehicle in readiness for an impending connected road transport system.

“We are approaching a tipping point and we expect the MK6 to be a catalyst for increased momentum,” added Dr Gray.

The MK6, which will be available from December 2022, features NXP Semiconductors’ RoadLink SAF5400 and SXF1800 chipsets as well as the Qualcomm Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Platform.

Bernd Luebben, VP of business development at Cohda, describes the MK6 and its range of features: