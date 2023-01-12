Applied Information integrates connected transportation alerts into Waze

Applied Information is integrating alerts from its Internet of Things (IoT) connected traffic control devices and emergency vehicles into the Waze navigation app, thereby providing drivers, first responders and vulnerable road users with an additional layer of safety.

Working within the existing Waze notification system, Applied Information enabled school beacons, emergency vehicles at the scene of an incident, and malfunctioning traffic signals automatically post alerts and warnings on the Waze map without human intervention.

“Leveraging our TravelSafely technology to provide Waze users with this important safety information is another tool transportation agencies have at their disposal to make their communities safer,” said Bryan Mulligan, Applied Information president. “These notifications will help Wazers be more aware of vulnerable road users, first responders working along the highways and of malfunctioning traffic signals ahead.”

The school beacon notification uses the Waze hazard alert to let Wazers know that an active school zone is ahead. Slowing down in school zones makes it safer for parents, students and educators during arrival and departure times.

Emergency vehicles on the scene of an incident along a roadway alert Wazers of the presence of an accident and first responders ahead. This is designed to slow vehicles driving past the emergency personnel and prevent secondary crashes in the backup.

The traffic signal notifications indicate that a particular signal is malfunctioning. Wazers can avoid the signal, know to look for flashing lights or treat it as a four-way stop if the lights are out.

The Waze for Cities program enables Waze and government agencies to share data. The Applied Information data sharing program is free to local transportation agencies with properly equipped infrastructure and vehicles.