AI-powered, cloud-based telematics platform launched by GTT to optimise municipal fleets

Global Traffic Technologies (GTT) has announced the launch of its smart city platform for mobility management – Opticom 360. The solution uses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to provide an integrated suite of fleet management applications, including vehicle location, driver performance and a host of options to enhance efficiency and safety, including traffic signal priority control.

Opticom 360 serves the public sector space by bringing together a smart city version of traffic signal priority control and end-to-end fleet management functionalities, all under a single, connected cloud platform.

“First-responders, transit managers, public works directors and traffic managers have significant responsibility for the safety and quality of life of others. Their priority is to get to and move people, safely and efficiently,” says Nicole Rennalls, GTT’s president. “Cities with fleets can now utilise Opticom 360’s capabilities to get a real-time view of their vehicles, teams and traffic infrastructure, all on the same screen.”

Opticom 360 is built on the latest cloud technology stack, leveraging second by second GPS data, video data and traffic light priority data, to simplify smart city operations and provide holistic situational awareness. The underlying AI engine can work through multiple terabytes of data instantaneously to provide analytics, alerts and actionable insights. With smart city and mobility in mind, the platform can easily integrate with other city infrastructure and mobile assets to shape cities’ connected futures.

“Opticom priority control has led the industry for more than five decades, but as cloud computing has become pervasive, it’s now feasible to leverage connected vehicles and intersections to provide municipalities with so much more, including optimisation of mobility overall,” says Chad Mack, GTT’s head of product management. “We have gone beyond tactical data and on to more strategic insights, leveraging AI to drive meaningful, actionable decisions.”

Opticom 360 is possible due to an inter-company partnership between GTT and Teletrac Navman and is rooted in the integration of the patented emergency vehicle traffic signal preemption capabilities of GTT’s Opticom smart city solution and the AI-enabled, end-to-end fleet optimisation features of Teletrac Navman’s fleet management platform.