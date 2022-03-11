Optibus opens R&D Center in Berlin to support rapid European expansion

Cloud-enabled smart-transit solutions company Optibus has just announced the opening of a research and development (R&D) center in Berlin, which will also operate as Optibus’ DACH headquarters.

As Optibus’ first office in Germany, the center opens with a staff of local transportation technology experts and supports Optibus’ mission to infuse public transportation with technological innovation, address regional challenges with localized expertise, and scale across the DACH region and Europe.

“With our Berlin office, Optibus moves one step closer towards its vision of a less car-centric world that prioritizes the environment and efficient, equitable mobility for all,” says Amos Haggiag, Optibus CEO and co-founder. “The transportation technology experts joining our Berlin team are well-respected throughout Germany and beyond for their passion and skills. I am excited to welcome them to Optibus, and look forward to working together on cutting-edge transportation technology and mobility solutions.”

Hinnerk Brügmann, who joins Optibus as Group Manager of R&D Ops and Berlin Site Manager, will oversee Optibus’ Berlin office. He is joined by other new team members in R&D, marketing, and sales. The new office signifies greater demand for Optibus’ software across Europe, where the company recently broke into France, Italy, Spain, and Poland, and cut the ribbon on its first Paris office and satellite offices in Denmark, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Turkey.

“Optibus’ DACH headquarters will serve as Germany’s primary hub of transportation innovation and localized expertise,” said Dave Joshua, Optibus’ general manager for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). “We promise to bring to Germany new levels of operational and service efficiency and to enable the transition to zero-emissions bus fleets.”