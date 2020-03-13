Commercial vehicle operations system helps movement of goods

Supplier of applied informatics systems for the transportation industry, Iteris has launched its new ClearFleet commercial vehicle operations (CVO) solution to help transportation agencies and motor carrier service agents move goods more safely and efficiently.

The state-of-the-art CVO solution from Iteris, which is delivered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis, provides carrier screening, international registration, fuel tax compliance and data aggregation services to help transportation agencies and motor carrier service agents with the movement of freight. The SaaS solution, which forms part of the company’s ClearMobility Platform, provides transportation agencies and motor carrier service agents with an aggregated and automated motor carrier screening process, saving them time reviewing multiple different applications, and focusing on the accuracy of data that is shared nationally.

Iteris is the largest provider of commercial vehicle solutions in the USA, currently deploying CVO services to 23 customers serving more than half of the country. The company’s ClearMobility Platform is regarded as the most complete smart mobility infrastructure management system available, comprising cloud-enabled software, smart sensors, consulting services, and end-to-end solutions delivered as managed services that monitor, visualise and optimise transportation infrastructure for safer, more efficient and more sustainable mobility.

In addition to its other features, ClearFleet’s International Registration Plan (IRP) and International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) compliance services will help agencies and carriers manage credentials, tax returns, audits and relevant documents, as well as ensure the collection of quality IRP and IFTA data, in a user-friendly interface backed by one of the best data services on the market. ClearFleet provides state agencies with the flexibility to comply with both IRP and IFTA capabilities or separately while integrating with other solutions and maintaining compliance. ClearFleet helps agencies and motor carriers efficiently streamline disparate data sources, helping users spend less time managing their programs, improving the accuracy of data that is shared nationally, and ultimately making roadways safer. The system’s enhanced features include:

Electronic file submission;

Batch file upload;

Document history.

The ClearFleet SaaS system offers freight operators and agencies:

Integrated screening – Federal and intrastate screening services integrated to more effectively enforce safety standards;

Role-based permissions – To easily manage internal staff and external customer permissions under one solution;

Simplified experience – A friction-free user experience allows users to quickly move through transactions, ultimately enhancing data quality and reducing errors;

User centred – Iteris notes that it takes pride in product development, using market insights and client feedback as the foundation of its development strategies.

“I am thrilled to announce our launch of the most powerful commercial vehicle operations solution available,” said Ramin Massoumi, senior vice president and general manager of transportation systems at Iteris. “With the addition of ClearFleet, customers can now achieve higher efficiencies and data quality to support a significantly greater degree of safety for motor carrier operations.”

