Real-time traffic lights add-on recognized in CES 2020 Innovation Awards

The developer of the Sygic GPS Navigation mobile application has been recognized as a CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2020 Innovation Awards honoree for the first ever real-time traffic light countdown add-on that is commercially available for smartphone apps.

The new traffic signals feature is available as a free add-on for all users of Sygic’s GPS Navigation offline system that is currently used by more than 200 million drivers globally. The latest innovation from the Slovakian company has been created in collaboration with Oregon-based Traffic Technology Services (TTS) and covers more than 13,000 traffic lights across major cities in the USA. The new Traffic Lights add-on is the first feature to be released from Sygic’s upcoming Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) kit. The new Mobile ADAS kit will also be available as a separate software development kit (SDK), for transport and logistics companies to integrate with their existing fleet systems, and for automakers and original equipment manufacturers to integrate with built-in infotainment systems.

Sygic will showcase the Traffic Lights add-on feature from January 7-10 at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Traffic Lights add-on displays a green light countdown timer of each traffic light on-route, encouraging drivers to slow down to catch up with the green band. With this feature, Sygic and TTS aim to increase safety at intersections, help reduce CO2 emissions, and improve traffic flow. The beta version of the award-winning feature is currently available for Sygic GPS Navigation users in the USA and is available to download from the Android and Apple app stores. The CES jury of 82 renowned professionals and executives spanning various technology fields stated that the Sygic Traffic Lights add-on, ‘showcased innovative features that scored highly across the evaluation criteria and joins a special group of other products given this honor’.

“Our new Mobile ADAS kit will employ several advanced assistance features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and will have a major impact on safety and the time of arrival. It will be available for everyone as an add-on for our GPS Navigation system without the need to buy additional expensive hardware,” said Sygic’s CEO, Martin Strigac. “The kit will be continuously upgraded with additional assistance features, including detection of speed-limit signs, lanes, and obstacles on the road, and collision detection. We are also exploring the idea of integrating it with rail-crossing warning systems.”

TTS CEO, Thomas Bauer, said, “According to a study from the AAA Foundation on traffic safety, more than two people are killed every day on the USA’s roads by impatient and reckless drivers blowing through red lights. We believe that by providing information on traffic lights and using that information in a responsible manner, we can contribute towards reducing crashes and deaths at signalized intersections. The Sygic add-on integration forms part of connected vehicle technology and utilizes existing cellular and mobile devices that can benefit more travelers on the road today.”