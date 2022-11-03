Derq wins V2X Company of the Year Award

Derq has announced that it has won the ‘Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Company of the Year’ award in Tech Breakthrough’s 3rd annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards.

Since 2020, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards have recognized the ‘breakthrough’ companies, products, and services that have demonstrated its use across the many sectors of transportation to work more efficiently and react to real-time changes and conditions. With more than 1,500 nominations this year, Derq now ranks among the top companies and startups in the automotive technology industry.

As Derq understands the increasing global need to decrease traffic-related fatalities, the company’s Sense infrastructure solution was recognized for its cooperative perception and traffic management applications. By generating connected vehicle messages with ultra-low latency and high positional accuracy in compliance with automotive standards, the solution provides full situational awareness to connected and autonomous vehicles (CAV), and detects and predicts dangerous conflicts with pedestrians, vehicles, or other vulnerable road users (VRU) to avoid collisions. The solution uses a variety of communication technologies including C-V2X and LTE / 5G to alert connected vehicles and VRU mobile apps.

Additionally, the V2X Company of the Year Award recognized Derq’s deployments of its solutions across the USA and globally, as well as the company’s successful partnerships with several global V2X players, including Qualcomm, Kapsch, Denso, and Econolite. This ultimately demonstrated to the AutoTech Breakthrough judges how Derq’s technology can integrate with existing ITS and automotive systems to deliver industry leading V2X solutions.

“We are incredibly honored that the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards recognize our connected infrastructure and vehicle technology to help community agencies and municipal organizations across the globe reduce road fatalities for all users and move toward Vision Zero,” says Georges Aoude, CEO and co-founder of Derq. “Derq understands the importance of creating safer and smarter roads and we look forward to continuing to make an impact across many US and international communities.”

Main image: Adobe Stock