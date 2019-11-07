Weather and road surface data added to Renovo’s CAV platform

Autonomous vehicle (AV) software development company Renovo is adding data from the Finnish weather, environmental, and industrial measurement company Vaisala to its platform and ecosystem to help advance the global commercialization of connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) fleets.

Vaisala will initially be providing road weather and road surface state data to the Renovo Platform for CAVs. Once implemented, automated vehicle fleet deployments using Renovo’s real-time and edge-centric platform will be able to seamlessly access Vaisala’s enhanced road surface state data and environmental intelligence. This data, coupled with Vaisala’s algorithms and analytics systems, will provide critical observational intelligence to help CAVs operate safely in any weather condition. In return, Vaisala will receive vehicle data from Renovo equipped cars to its road condition model.

Through the Vaisala integration, the Renovo Platform will deliver unprecedented access to environmental observation datasets. CAVs will receive prevailing and predicted road weather conditions from multiple sources, including reference grade stationary sensors, mobile road weather stations, including Vaisala’s Mobile Detector MD30, and sources such as visual road state via computer vision. Vaisala’s algorithms and analytics systems then combine all observation data, couple it with weather forecast and road information, and communicate a near real-time view and reliable dataset of upcoming road state to CAVs.

Renovo’s scalable platform merges software, data management, and automotive-grade safety systems into a unified solution for autonomous vehicle fleet deployments. The platform is already powering highly automated vehicle fleets on public and private roads, including Voyage.auto. Vaisala is the latest organization to join the Renovo platform along with a growing list of leading companies in the automated mobility sector including: Samsung, Verizon, Seagate, Velodyne Lidar, Nvidia, Intel, Parsons, Inrix, Argus Cyber Security, Carmera, Affectiva, Seoul Robotics, Phantom Auto, EdgeConneX. Understand.ai, Metamoto, and Bestmile. “The Renovo platform offers a new approach for transport companies and OEM’s supporting autonomous driving to develop, test, and operate the most advanced fleets,” said Markus Melin, vice president of Vaisala Digital. “We are investing heavily into our digital business in which our industry-leading road weather solutions play a key role. These are highly recognized in particular by automotive OEMs, and we are delighted to offer our new road surface intelligence and observation capabilities via the Renovo Platform.”

Chris Heiser, CEO and co-founder of Renovo, said, “Vaisala is a leading creator of weather and road surface state information technology, making them an important addition to the Renovo ecosystem. Not only does Vaisala provide more precise road grip information, their vast network of weather and road sensors offer a new depth of information for CAVs to help them operate safely in any weather condition.”