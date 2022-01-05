CES2022: Las Vegas prepares to host first ever head-to-head autonomous vehicle race

The Indy Autonomous Challenge will make history as its hosts a head-to-head, high-speed autonomous race car competition at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas this Friday January 7.

The Autonomous Challenge @ CES,a first-of-its-kind for autonomous racing (a head-to-head passing competition), will take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The event will be limited to CES attendees and transportation will be available from the LVCC to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The primary goal of this competition is to advance technology that can speed the commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles and deployments of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Designed by university teams, these enhancements will lead to increased safety and performance in motorsports as well as all modes of transportation.

“Our university teams have proven that they can advance autonomous technology by setting world records with high-speed laps. Now on the biggest technology stage at CES 2022 they will take it to the next level with a head-to-head passing competition,” says Paul Mitchell, president and CEO of Indy Autonomous Challenge organizers Energy Systems Network. “The Consumer Technology Association and CES 2022 play a central role in advancing and showcasing autonomous technology worldwide, so we can’t think of a better partner for this next step of the competition.”

Record exhibitor numbers CES organizer, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), has announced that the transportation and automotive sector has achieved record growth at the event with over 180 companies exhibiting from the transportation and vehicle technology industry for 2022, including Daimler AG, Fisker, General Motors, Turing Auto, Waymo.

Transportation exhibitors are being housed in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s newly opened West Hall Furthermore, General Motors (GM) chair and CEO Mary Barra is delivering the opening keynote at the event later today, sharing GM’s vision for mass adoption of electric vehicles. She will show how technology and the all-electric era will create opportunities for mobility experiences to serve the planet and the people.

Barra joins T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert as a keynote speaker, who will focus on the rapid roll-out of 5G as one of the key ingredients for driving the future of many industries – including transportation and smart cities – and will eventually underpin the global economy.

“The last year has shown us the critical role connectivity plays in our lives – for consumers, businesses and society as a whole,” says Sievert. “As the nation’s 5G leader, T-Mobile is driving a transformation in wireless communications. I can’t wait to keynote CES 2022 and showcase new ways this 5G network is unleashing game-changing innovations both now and in the future!”

A version of this preview feature first appeared in the December 2021 edition of TTi magazine