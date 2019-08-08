Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»AUDIO: How do you make AVs drive like humans?

AUDIO: How do you make AVs drive like humans?

0
By on Autonomous Vehicles

Human driving styles don’t follow the rules of the road precisely, therefore teaching an autonomous vehicle to drive like a human isn’t as simple as giving it the rule book. At Mobileye researchers are attempting to tackle this problem with software that mimics regional and national driving styles, so that AVs will operate in ways that are predictable to other road users. In this clip from the latest episode of the Firewall podcast, Tusk Ventures CEO Bradley Tusk talks to Erez Dagan, the executive vie president for products and strategy at Mobileye, about the challenge.

Share.

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International magazine and the Traffic Technology Today website since he joined the company in May 2014. Prior to this he worked on some of the UK's leading consumer magazine titles including Men's Health and Glamour, beginning his career in journalism in 1997 after graduating with a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts

Comments are closed.