AUDIO: How do you make AVs drive like humans?

Human driving styles don’t follow the rules of the road precisely, therefore teaching an autonomous vehicle to drive like a human isn’t as simple as giving it the rule book. At Mobileye researchers are attempting to tackle this problem with software that mimics regional and national driving styles, so that AVs will operate in ways that are predictable to other road users. In this clip from the latest episode of the Firewall podcast, Tusk Ventures CEO Bradley Tusk talks to Erez Dagan, the executive vie president for products and strategy at Mobileye, about the challenge.