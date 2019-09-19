Yotta wins major asset management software contract in New Zealand

UK-based developer of transportation infrastructure operations software Yotta has been awarded a major new contract to deliver its flagship Alloy connected asset management platform to a regional alliance, set up to maintain the city of Auckland’s motorway network in New Zealand.

Yotta will supply its Alloy software system and supporting services to Auckland System Management (ASM), a joint venture between the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) and Fulton Hogan and HEB Construction, a Vinci Group infrastructure company. The ASM partnership plans to use Alloy to improve the operational management of Auckland’s motorway network, including enhanced field services through a connected asset management platform. The assets being managed run across Auckland’s transport infrastructure, specifically road networks, bridges, structures, street lighting, CCTV, road signals and traffic lights, as well as greenspace. Currently, it has multiple active users of the system in place, including over half of the members of ASM’s operational crews who are using the mobile version of the Alloy system for real-time reporting when they are out in the field.

Using Alloy will allow ASM to create a single platform to manage all infrastructure assets; connect multiple stakeholders, and enable them to bridge operational silos across the organization. It will also allow them to introduce the latest sensor technology into the network, enabling ASM to tap into real-time data to improve service levels and offer live reporting of issues and resolutions to customers. They will also be able to accurately report on end-to-end process efficiencies including works order management and logging. Phase one ‘go-live’ of the new installation began in July 2019. Phase two of the project will involve integration with the alliance’s CRM and finance systems.

“We have a vast range of roading assets to manage and maintain. Our existing process was struggling to capture the level of detail and reporting that we require. Bringing on a platform like Alloy allows us to look at new business processes to improve the management of our physical delivery component, drive for better productivities and meet our contractual reporting obligations over the new 10-year contract,” explained Phil Siave, ASM’s IMT systems lead. “We were impressed with Yotta’s track record of delivering best-fit solutions for similar maintenance contracts across the UK and by the comprehensive end-to-end asset management functionality of its Alloy software. We are confident that Alloy will fulfil our task management needs and look forward to working further with Yotta to explore their software’s wider capabilities in infrastructure management.”

Yotta’s regional manager for Australia and New Zealand, Avesh Maharaj, commented, “We are delighted that ASM has chosen to implement our connected asset management system Alloy to help achieve the organization’s key strategic goals. The sheer size, scale and complexity of the objectives of their project had the potential to make it highly challenging. ASM needed a solution capable of connecting and managing multiple asset types, but one which was also easy-to-use and capable of driving efficiencies across the entire network. We are confident Alloy will help ASM achieve all this and more.”