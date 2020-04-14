RoadBotics to give first five mile of road assessments for free

RoadBotics, the smartphone-based roadway-condition monitoring system, is offering communities the opportunity to receive the first five miles of their road assessments free for a limited time. This promotion will give first-time users unique access to a personalised RoadWay demo containing five miles of their own road network.
Now, in the new free trial users will gain access to a vivid colour-coded map with images and conditional ratings for every 10 feet of their road, in addition to all of RoadWay’s helpful tools and features to enhance their experience. This granular perspective enables users to develop data-driven pavement planning and maintenance strategies.
“For smaller municipalities, receiving their First 5 Miles Free is a chance for them to see not only the benefits of an objective assessment for their community, but also be able to try before they buy the platform,” explains Matt Lucas, RoadBotics’ head of product.
RoadBotics completed automated road assessments for over 200 communities around the world, from small boroughs to large metropolitan cities. Across municipalities of every size, a RoadBotics assessment is more efficient and economical when compared to manual or van-based options.
“If we can get a cost effective program like RoadWay that saves us the time and legwork,” explains a township engineer of Shaler Township, PA, “Our time can be better spent by analyzing what’s given to us by RoadBotics and using that to plan a more efficient paving program.”
Communities can get their First 5 Miles Free by visiting the RoadBotics website